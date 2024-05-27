Clemson baseball regional teams announced

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Tigers were selected to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 national seed and No. 1 seed in the Clemson (S.C.) Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers (41-14) face No. 4 seed High Point (34-25) in their opening game, while No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (38-21) and No. 3 seed Coastal Carolina (34-23) round out the regional field.

It marks Clemson’s 46th NCAA Tournament appearance, fifth most in the nation.

Vanderbilt and Coastal Carolina open the double-elimination regional on Friday at noon on ESPN2. Clemson then hosts High Point on Friday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

CLEMSON REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION

All-session tickets for the Clemson Regional will go on sale to IPTAY members on Monday afternoon. On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., all-session tickets will go on sale for all fans. Single-session tickets will go on sale on Friday. To purchase tickets at the applicable dates and times, click HERE.

