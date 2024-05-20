Clemson baseball ‘pretty secure’ as top eight national seed in new Field of 64

The Clemson Tigers enter the week ranked in the top five of two of the major college baseball Top 25 polls and are a No. 2 seed at this week’s ACC Baseball Tournament in Charlotte.

According to On3’s latest Field of 64 projections for the postseason, that should be enough for the Tigers (40-13 overall, 20-10 conference) to lock in a spot as a top eight national seed for the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament on Selection Monday, May 27.

On3 kept Clemson as a No. 6 overall seed following the Tigers’ three-game sweep of Boston College to close the regular season over the weekend. Clemson had been as high as a projected No. 2 overall seed earlier this spring but dropped two of three to NC State in April before being swept at Wake Forest on May 12.

Still, the Tigers appear to be a safe bet to host a best-of-three Super Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, provided they win their on-site regional.

Per On3’s Jonathan Wagner:

The top six hosts feel pretty secure this week, with a gap between them and the next group of teams. Clemson is in the top six right now and it would be pretty surprising if they fell below that. The Tigers are No. 7 in RPI and finished 20-10 in the ACC this season. Also in the Clemson Regional is Louisiana, UNC Wilmington and Florida A&M.

Tennessee (46-10 overall), ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for the third consecutive week Monday, earned the top overall seed in On3’s projections ahead of conference tournament play.

Kentucky was the projected No. 2 seed with North Carolina the No. 3 seed. Texas A&M is On3’s projected No. 4 seed with Arkansas the No. 5 seed. Both the Aggies and Razorbacks spent time at No. 1 in the coaches poll this year.

Clemson will begin ACC Tournament play at Truist Field Thursday when the Tigers face Miami, followed by Louisville on Friday. Coach Erik Bakich’s team took two of three games from both the Hurricanes and Cardinals in regular-season play.

ACC regular-season champion North Carolina is the tournament’s No. 1 seed. The Tigers and Tar Heels did not meet in the regular season.

All games of the ACC Tournament will be televised by ACC Network with the exception of Sunday’s championship game on ESPN2. Each game will also air live on SiriusXM satellite radio Channel 371 for subscribers.

