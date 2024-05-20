Clemson baseball all over the place in new Top 25 rankings

The Clemson Tigers are finding little in the way of a consensus among the Top 25 rankings as conference tournament play begins.

Clemson swept Boston College over the weekend to close out the regular season 40-13 overall and 20-10 in ACC play.

What did the series sweep of a last-place Eagles team do for the Tigers in the eyes of two prestigious college baseball publications who rank the Top 25 teams in the country each week?

Let’s just say there’s some discrepancy.

Clemson rose one spot to No. 3 in D1Baseball’s weekly Top 25 rankings, released Monday, May 20. Baseball America, which dropped the Tigers six spots to No. 10 last week following their three-game sweep at Wake Forest, kept coach Erik Bakich’s team at No. 10 in its rankings for the second consecutive week.

Only SEC regular-season co-champions Tennessee (46-10, 22-8) and Kentucky (39-12, 22-8) finished ahead of Clemson in D1Baseball’s poll.

While the Tigers are the highest-ranked ACC team by D1Baseball, Baseball America ranks Clemson behind three ACC teams: No. 3 North Carolina (41-12), No. 7 NC State (32-19), and No. 9 Wake Forest (36-19).

The Tigers went just 1-5 against the Wolfpack and Demon Deacons in head-to-head play this season. NC State and Wake Forest are the only two teams that won series against Clemson this season. The Tigers didn’t play North Carolina in the regular season.

Elsewhere in the rankings, No. 4 Texas A&M (44-11) and No. 5 Arkansas (43-12) rounded out D1Baseball’s top five. Oregon State (41-13), North Carolina, Oklahoma (34-18), East Carolina (40-13), and Florida State (39-14) were ranked Nos. 6-10, respectively.

Tennessee was also No. 1 atop Baseball America’s Top 25 with Kentucky at No. 2. No. 4 Texas A&M and No. 5 Arkansas rounded out Baseball America’s rankings as well.

NEXT UP

As the No. 2 seed at this week’s ACC Baseball Tournament in Charlotte, Clemson already knows the first two teams they’ll be facing at Truist Field. The Tigers will open the tournament against Miami on Wednesday before facing Louisville Thursday. The Tigers took two of three from both the Hurricanes and Cardinals in the regular season.

Every game of the 2024 ACC Tournament will be televised by ACC Network with the exception of Sunday’s championship game on ESPN2. Each game of the tournament will also air live on SiriusXM Channel 371 for subscribers.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire