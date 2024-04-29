Clemson baseball up one spot in major new Top 25 poll

Coach Erik Bakich’s Clemson Tigers moved up one spot in the new D1Baseball Top 25 poll, released Monday, April 29.

Despite a 2-2 week that included a 15-inning, five-and-a-half-hour midweek loss at Georgia and a Saturday loss at Louisville, Clemson (34-9 overall, 15-6 ACC) moved up to No. 4 in the D1Baseball poll.

The Tigers stayed at No. 4 in Baseball America’s new 25 rankings.

Texas A&M (38-6 overall) remained No. 1 in both polls for the third consecutive week after a hard-fought series win over Georgia, which checked in at No. 19 in D1Baseball’s poll.

The top three remained the same in D1Baseball’s rankings with Arkansas (37-7) staying at No. 2 and Tennessee (37-7) holding at No. 3. East Carolina (35-8) moved up two spots to No. 5 in D1Baseball’s poll after a 4-0 week.

In Baseball America’s rankings, the top four remained the same. Florida State (34-9) moved up one spot to No. 5 after a strong 3-1 week that saw the Seminoles take two of three at previously fifth-ranked Duke. The Blue Devils (30-14) fell three spots in Baseball America rankings to land at No. 8, and four spots in D1Baseball’s poll to No. 10.

Elsewhere in the ACC, North Carolina (33-11) climbed five spots to No. 7 in Baseball America’s rankings after winning two of three against Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels rose three spots to No. 12 in D1Baseball’s poll.

Other ACC schools in this week’s Baseball America and D1Baseball rankings are Virginia (No. 10/11), Wake Forest (No. 13/15) and NC State (No. 13/20).

Clemson is idle in midweek play before returning to the diamond Friday when the Tigers welcome Georgia Tech to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for their next ACC series. Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT. The series can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire