Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich visits ACC PM

With the calendar having turned to May and only three weekend series remaining in the regular season for most conferences, the 2024 college baseball regular season has entered into its stretch run.

For Clemson, that means trying to lock up a top national seed for the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. The Tigers are ranked No. 4 in every major poll this week and are a projected No. 3 national seed according to both On3 and Baseball America’s Field of 64 predictions. Coach Erik Bakich’s team is 15-6 in conference play, two full games ahead of Florida State.

Clemson will host Georgia Tech this weekend before traveling to Winston-Salem to face No. 15 Wake Forest. The Tigers will close the regular season at home against Boston College before the ACC Tournament gets underway on Tuesday, March 21 at Charlotte’s Truist Field.

Bakich joined ACC PM’s Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum on ACC Network Wednesday to discuss his team’s 34-9 overall record entering May.

Among the topics Bakich touched on are the Tigers having overcome injuries at key positions this season, the emergence of freshman sensation and star right-hander Aidan Knaak, and the overall strength of the ACC.

Clemson Athletic Communications shared a video of Bakich’s full appearance on ACC PM. Here’s everything the coach had to say in Wednesday’s interview.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire