Clemson baseball adds Michigan starter via transfer portal
Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich has found his second player through the transfer portal this offseason.
The Tigers landed a commitment Saturday from former Michigan infielder/designated hitter Collin Priest, who announced the news in a social media post to X, formerly Twitter.
Priest was a freshman at Michigan this past season, batting .279 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles and 30 RBIs. He had an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.023, the second highest mark on the team.
A left-handed batter, Priest played in 56 games in 2024, making 39 starts. He was an All-Big Ten selection at designated hitter and set a Michigan freshman record for home runs. He homered as part of a 4 for 5 afternoon in a 7-6 Wolverines victory over Purdue on May 11, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.
Priest came to Michigan via Mount Dora Christian Academy in Florida, where he was a three-time All-State selection. He was primarily a first baseman during his senior season of prep ball and had playing time there for Michigan this past season.
New beginnings. CP13. Go Tigers 🐅 @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/VYmOISEES2
— Collin Priest (@collinpriest13) June 22, 2024
Priest is the second roster addition Clemson has made through the transfer portal since the Tigers’ season ended on June 9 in the Clemson Super Regional. On June 15, the Tigers gained a commitment from former Indiana State outfielder Dominic Listi.
