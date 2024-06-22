Clemson baseball adds Michigan starter via transfer portal

Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich has found his second player through the transfer portal this offseason.

The Tigers landed a commitment Saturday from former Michigan infielder/designated hitter Collin Priest, who announced the news in a social media post to X, formerly Twitter.

Priest was a freshman at Michigan this past season, batting .279 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles and 30 RBIs. He had an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.023, the second highest mark on the team.

A left-handed batter, Priest played in 56 games in 2024, making 39 starts. He was an All-Big Ten selection at designated hitter and set a Michigan freshman record for home runs. He homered as part of a 4 for 5 afternoon in a 7-6 Wolverines victory over Purdue on May 11, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

Priest came to Michigan via Mount Dora Christian Academy in Florida, where he was a three-time All-State selection. He was primarily a first baseman during his senior season of prep ball and had playing time there for Michigan this past season.

Priest is the second roster addition Clemson has made through the transfer portal since the Tigers’ season ended on June 9 in the Clemson Super Regional. On June 15, the Tigers gained a commitment from former Indiana State outfielder Dominic Listi.

