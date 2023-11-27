Clemson back in ESPN’s College Football Power Rankings after Week 13 win over South Carolina

Clemson’s start to the season was one no one in the program was expecting, but the Tigers have rallied down the stretch and put together a solid season.

The month of November was a strong one for Clemson (8-4, 4-4 ACC), going undefeated while looking like an improved team more often than not. While the Tigers’ offense has been iffy, the defense has been one of the best in college football.

With their strong run, the Tigers have re-entered ESPN’s latest college football power rankings this past Sunday. It is Clemson’s first time in the power rankings since September, and it is now ranked No.25.

The Tigers failed to score an offensive touchdown but held South Carolina to just 169 total yards to pull out the win in Columbia. Clemson tallied a defensive touchdown just two plays into the game on a 43-yard scoop and score by Khalil Barnes. It was the fifth defensive TD of the season for Clemson, tied for the most in the FBS with Arkansas, Michigan and Washington State. Jonathan Weitz’s three field goals made the difference for the Tigers in the 16-7 decision.

It is great to see the Tigers earning some recognition for their turnaround, as they remain outside the top 25 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and the AP Poll. This team is a few plays away from being much higher on these rankings, falling short in some key situations this season.

Clemson now waits for December 3rd, when they will hear their fate on what Bowl game they will participate in.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire