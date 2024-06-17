Clemson’s Avieon Terrell ranks as a Top 5 cornerback in the ACC

Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell was a star his freshman season, developing into one of the Tigers top players in the secondary right next to 2024 NFL draft first round pick Nate Wiggins.

The Tigers needed someone to step up in their secondary during the 2023 season, and it was the brother of NFL All-Pro cornerback AJ Terrell who did it. As a true freshman, Terrell impressed the masses and proved to be one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC.

According to College Football Network, heading into the 2024 season, Terrell is a Top 5 cornerback in the conference. Terrell landed at No. 4 in the rankings.

As a true freshman, Avieon Terrell proved to be one of the best DBs in the conference, recording an INT and four PBUs in just five starts. His last name should be familiar to Clemson fans, as he’s the younger brother of former Tiger and current Atlanta Falcon A.J. Terrell. The youngest Terrell clearly inherited the lockdown gene, and he should only get better with time.

It’s only up from here for Terrell, who has a huge opportunity to become one of the faces of this Clemson defense… If he isn’t already one.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire