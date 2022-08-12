Clemson’s Annabelle Pancake reaches final 16 of US Amateur

Clemson, S.C—Clemson junior Annabelle Pancake defeated Madison Hinson-Tolechard of Australia and Oklahoma State University, 4&3 on Thursday to advance to the final 16 of the United States Amateur golf tournament at Chambers Bay in University Place Washington.

Pancake will take on Catherine Rao of Camarillo, California, later on Thursday afternoon and early evening. Rao will be a freshman on the Princeton golf team this coming fall.

Clemson rising senior Savannah Grewal lost her second round match to Mia Hammond, a high school golfer from Ohio, i-up when Hammond made a birdie on the par five 18th hole. Grewal had overcome a 3-up lead by Hammond through 12 holes by winning holes 13, 14 and 15. The two players tied the 16th and 17th holes before Hammond won the 18th..

Pancake and Grewal were the first two Clemson women’s golfers to win a round of match play at the US. Amateur.

Pancake is obviously the first Clemson women’s golfer to reach the final 16 of the US Amateur. It has been quite a summer for the native of Zionsville, Indiana. She finished second at the Texas State Open, then finished second at the Western Amateur. She played as an amateur in an Epson Tour event in her home state last week and made the cut and finished 45th.

Pancake has now won two matches at the United States Amateur and has not trailed at any point in either match. She defeated Abbey Daniel of Covington, Louisiana and Mississippi state in the first round, 5 & 4 when he made five birdies and no bogeys.

Thursday morning Pancake again got off to a good start against Hinson-Tolechard by winning the first hole. The Oklahoma State player won the second hole, but Pancake came right back and won the third hole with a birdie. She also won the seventh and 10th holes with birdies to take a 3-up lead through 10 holes. Pancake took a 4-up lead by winning the 13th hole with a par.

Hinson-Tolechard tried to get back in the match by winning the 14th hole, but Pancake won the par three 15th hole with a par to close out the match.

As has been the case all week, Pancake has been outstanding on the par five holes. After scoring five-under-par on the par five holes over the two rounds of stroke play Monday and Tuesday, she has not lost any of the eight par five holes she has played in the first two matches, posting a 4-0-4 record on those holes.

Clemson Golfer Results at 2022 United States Amateur

Chambers Bay, University Place, Washington

Stroke Play, August 8-9, 2022

Annabelle Pancake 73-72 145 -1 21st

Savannah Grewal 74-75 149 +3 53rd

Match Play

Annabelle Pancake

Aug. 10, 2022 d. (41) Abbey Daniel (Mississippi State), 5&4

Aug. 11, 2022 d. (9) Madison HInson-Tolechard (Oklahoma State), 4&3

Savannah Grewal

Aug. 10, 2022 d. (10) Casey Weidenfeld (Auburn), 2&1

Aug. 11, 2022 l. (42) Mia Hammond (HS, Ohio), 2&1

