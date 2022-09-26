Clemson among risers, while Oklahoma leads those falling in this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131

After falling behind the pack amid an inconsistent start to the regular season, Clemson makes a big move back up the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after taking a crucial ACC matchup against Wake Forest.

The Tigers are up six spots to No. 5 thanks to a long-awaited offensive breakthrough against the Demon Deacons. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had his best start since his freshman season with 371 passing yards and five touchdown passes.

With another crucial conference matchup coming this weekend against No. 7 North Carolina State, the Tigers could leap ahead of No. 4 Michigan in next week's re-rank and make a case for joining the Bowl Subdivision's clear-cut frontrunners in No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) looks for a receiver against Syracuse during the fourth quarter of their 2021 game in Syracuse, N.Y..

Two previously unbeaten teams from the Power Five crashed down the rankings. Previously No. 5, Oklahoma is down to No. 21 after losing to Kansas State, which climbed 23 spots to No. 19. A bit of an enigma after losing to Tulane last week, the Wildcats could make even more noise in the Big 12 should quarterback Adrian Martinez build on his performance against the Sooners.

MISERY INDEX: Miami still mediocre despite massive investment in Cristobal

HIGHS AND LOWS: Week 4 winners and losers led by Clemson, Tennessee

WHAT YOU MISSED: Texas A&M, Kansas State top the five biggest things

LETTER GRADES: This week's report card hits Aaron Judge, announcer calls

Arkansas is down seven to No. 17 after a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M. The Aggies stepped up 10 spots to No. 16 after nabbing the neutral-field win by inches: Arkansas kicker Cam Little's potential game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter clipped off the top of the right upright and fell to the turf.

Other moves of note: Kansas is all the way to No. 29 after topping Duke, No. 35 Texas Tech went up 19 after beating Texas, James Madison made a huge move to No. 39 after upsetting Appalachian State.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football NCAA Re-Rank: Clemson going up, Oklahoma going down