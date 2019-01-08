Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State top final 2018 AP top 25

Clemson’s win in the National Championship Game on Monday night also netted it the No. 1 spot in the final Associated Press top 25 of the 2018 season.

The Tigers easily took the No. 1 spot over Alabama, who came in at No. 2. Ohio State was No. 3 after beating Washington in the Rose Bowl, and Oklahoma and Notre Dame rounded out the top five.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LSU ends up at No. 6 after beating Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl. UCF falls from No. 7 before bowl season to No. 11 after bowl season. Georgia and Florida are tied at No. 7 after the Bulldogs’ loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl and the Gators’ win over Michigan in the Peach Bowl. The Longhorns and Washington State round out the top 10.

The top of the AP poll looks familiar

If you’re someone who likes to complain about how preseason polls are inaccurate and useless, this section is not for you. Five of the top seven teams in the preseason AP top 25 also ended the season in the top seven. Here’s what the preseason top 10 looked like.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio State

6. Washington

7. Oklahoma

8. Miami

9. Auburn

10. Penn State

Yeah, Wisconsin and Miami didn’t do their parts and ended up unranked along with Auburn. But Washington ends the season at No. 13 and Penn State ends it at No. 17. The AP poll was pretty dang accurate about the top of the college football field.

Final AP poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Notre Dame

6. LSU

7. Georgia

7. Florida

9. Texas

10. Washington State

11. Central Florida

12. Kentucky

13. Washington

14. Michigan

15. Syracuse

16. Texas A&M

17. Penn State

18. Fresno State

19. Army

20. West Virginia

21. Northwestern

22. Utah State

23. Boise State

24. Cincinnati

25. Iowa

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

Story continues

More CFP title game coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Clemson trounces Alabama to win national championship

• Thamel: Trevor Lawrence’s ascendance complete with title showcase

• Imagine Dragons gets roasted after halftime show

• Biggest plays in Clemson’s national championship win over Alabama

