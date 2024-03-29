Clemson advances to the Elite 8 as the underdog run continues

Clemson basketball secured their first Elite Eight appearance since 1980 with a gritty 77-72 win over Arizona in the NCAA’s West Regional.

This hard-fought victory showcased Clemson’s determination, with key players like Hall and Schieffelin stepping up when it mattered most. Despite Arizona’s relentless pressure, Clemson capitalized on turnovers and bench contributions to head into halftime with a 39-31 lead.

Chase Hunter’s clutch layup and-one, followed by a breakaway layup from his brother Dillon in the closing seconds, sealed the victory for Clemson. This win against No. 2 Arizona is the highest-seeded team Clemson has ever defeated in an NCAA Tournament game.

Led by Chase Hunter’s game-high 18 points, Clemson showcased resilience and determination throughout the game. Despite Arizona’s second-half surge, Clemson maintained control, leading for all but 20 seconds of the game. With standout performances from players like Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall, Clemson’s victory was a testament to their teamwork and tenacity on the court.

The Tigers now have three wins in the NCAA Tournament, all three coming as underdogs. Clemson is thriving under the pressure, which has made this run that much more exciting.

The Tigers’ next challenge is the West Regional Finals. They will face the winner of North Carolina vs. Alabama.

LITTLE OLE CLEMSON MARCHES ON! 🤫👏 Elite 8 bound for the first time since 1980 🐾 pic.twitter.com/WtNifNttAi — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 29, 2024

In three NCAA Tournament games against teams it was listed as the underdog Clemson has trailed for 50 seconds total. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) March 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire