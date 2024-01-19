Clemson adds second preferred walk-on commitment of the day in wide receiver Clark Sanderson

Dabo Swinney and the coaching staff added a second commitment at wide receiver today after the commitment of Parker Fulghum.

The latest is Mountain Brook (Ala.) High School wide receiver Clark Sanderson, who took to social media Friday to announce that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Tigers. Clemson needed more depth at wide receiver in this 2024 class, and they got it today.

According to MaxPreps, Sanderson recorded 44 receptions for 936 yards and six touchdowns in 2023 as a senior. He earned All-South Metro honors for his performance.

These are exactly the type of moves the Tigers needed to round out their 2024 recruiting class, as Clemson has two studs in five-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco and four-star T.J. Moore but had no other commitments at the position. Depth was needed, and they got there guys.

