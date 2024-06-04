Clemson adds Illinois State Myles Foster to its men’s basketball roster

Myles Foster

Clemson has signed Illinois State forward Myles Foster to its men’s basketball roster for next season.

Coach Brad Brownell announced Foster’s addition. The 6-foot-7 Foster was the Redbirds second-leading scorer last season at 12.4 points a game. He led the team in rebounds at eight per contest.

Foster, from Brooklyn, N.Y., spent his first three seasons at Monmouth before joining Illinois State a season ago. He has one year of eligibility left.

“Myles is coming off a really good year at Illinois State and provides frontcourt depth to our team,” Brownell said. “He is a crafty, low-post scorer who is physical, rebounds well and fits our offensive system perfectly.”

The Tigers will need with depth up front, having lost 6-11 starter PJ Hall and reserves in 6-10 Jack Clark and 6-8 RJ Godfrey from a team that advanced to the NCAA’s Elite Eight.