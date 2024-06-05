Clemson adds 4-star transfer from Kentucky

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Women’s Basketball Coach Shawn Poppie has announced the signing of transfer guard/forward Jordy Griggs.

Standing at 6’2”, Griggs, a native of Moreno Valley, California, joins the Tigers following her freshman year at Kentucky.

Griggs, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, was a four-star recruit with a 91 grade from ESPN at the end of her high school career. She was a crucial piece that helped lead Montverde Academy in Florida to the GEICO High School National Championship in 2023. In her junior year of high school at Osborne High School in Marietta, Georgia, the three-level scorer averaged 21 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.5 blocks, and 2.3 assists per game. She had several offers from power five schools as she was coming out of high school.

With Griggs joining the Tigers, Clemson’s roster now has 16 student-athletes. She is the ninth transfer to join the roster since Poppie was hired.

POPPIE’S THOUGHTS

We are excited to add Jordy to our Clemson family. She brings size and versatility to our roster, adding much needed depth. Jordy had a phenomenal high school career and has played at the highest level from the high school ranks, on the AAU circuit, and in the SEC. I believe those experiences will bring great value to our program. Jordy’s best is yet to come, and with our focus on player development, I look forward to watching her grow.

TICKETS: Deposits for season tickets can be made at https://bit.ly/3TSTzQ9.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Make sure to follow Clemson women’s basketball on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to stay up to date on everything happening with the Tigers.

– Via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire