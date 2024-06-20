Clemson, ACC discussed not suing each other until August. It didn’t work

Clemson and the ACC discussed an agreement that would prevent either side from suing the other before August. That revelation is part of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s latest filing in North Carolina, where the league has sued the Tigers.

Both sides discussed a non-disclosure agreement, according to emails the ACC included as a legal exhibit. An agreement, one of Clemson’s attorneys wrote in February, could “allow our respective clients to begin talking.”

ACC attorney Jim Cooney proposed a standstill agreement where “neither Party shall initiate any claim, demand, or file a complaint with any court, judicial body, or other similar entity, or otherwise engage in or initiate any legal proceedings against the other before August 1, 2024.”

That, of course, did not happen. Clemson — a charter member of the ACC — sued the conference in March in its home court (Pickens County, South Carolina). The ACC sued the Tigers back a day later in its home court in North Carolina.

The conference’s initial suit specifically mentioned talks with Clemson after Florida State and the ACC sued each other in December. It said the league “agreed to work with Clemson, seeking a business solution rather than resorting to litigation” and that Clemson “indicated a desire to work with the Conference regarding its own membership …” The email correspondence appears to verify that claim.

One of Clemson’s outside attorneys wrote that school officials would continue a “conservative approach” and thus “will not plan to attend the briefings on the ACC’s dispute with FSU.” Clemson was one of two current ACC members (excluding Florida State) that did not vote to sue the Seminoles. North Carolina was the other; the vote took place on the first day of the interim chancellor’s tenure.

Another email from the ACC tries to define “Confidential Information” that could come up during the process and what to do about public-records requests to Clemson (a public school).

“I wanted to make it clear that while the burden was on the ACC to protect information should you receive a request, Clemson could not respond by producing the information unless the ACC either waived, failed to take action, or lost whatever action it took,” Cooney wrote.

FSU and Clemson are pursuing similar but separate claims against the ACC. Both are seeking clarity on how much it would cost to leave the league; the exit fee alone is about $140 million each, and the value of future TV money puts the total cost at more than half a billion apiece.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.