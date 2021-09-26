Are Clemson and the ACC already eliminated from the College Football Playoff?

As Clemson has emerged as one of the pre-eminent programs in college football the past decade, Dabo Swinney’s folksy optimism became the soundtrack of Lil Ol' Clemson’s rise to the top of the sport.

So it was jarring to listen to Swinney after Clemson’s 27-21 double-overtime loss to unranked North Carolina State on Saturday. Swinney summed up the Tigers’ sputtering offense with an assessment that could double as a diagnosis for the last time we remember Clemson flailing like this: “It’s been a long time, man. It’s been a long, long time.”

And it left a bigger question that looms over one of the sport’s dominant brands and the fleeting relevancy of the ACC: When will Clemson look like Clemson again?

I may be a while. As it has been a long time since Swinney sounded like this:

“It hurts.”

“We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

“We got what we got. We can’t go sign free agents right now.

We have to get locked in, flush this and learn from it.

Swinney pushed the narrative forward, saying it was on the coaches to teach better to pull Clemson from the offensive quagmire, defensive self-destruction and a pedestrian offensive line that would struggle to dominate the Sun Belt. Clemson finished with just 214 total yards and struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw for just 111.

One of Dabo’s other big-picture observations about the deluge of mistakes — "That’s not who we are" – resonates as Clemson falls to 2-2 and are a whisker from 1-3. The Tigers haven’t just lost to No. 2 Georgia and a solid road opponent in the Wolfpack. They just looked impotent offensively and wholly undisciplined with a migraine-inducing 13 penalties on Saturday.

Story continues

One-third of the way through the schedule, it’s becoming fair to say that this is who Clemson is in 2021. Even their win at Georgia Tech unfolded about as smoothly – especially on offense – as a three-mile tricycle ride over a gravel driveway. There’s little sign that the sum of the talent has coalesced to be greater than the individual parts, and it’s reasonable to predict that it may not until 2022 or beyond.

North Carolina State's Daniel Joseph tackles Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half on Saturday. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The christening of Uiagalelei as a sure-fire star must be pulled back, as he’s flashed the struggles of a lot of young quarterbacks – inconsistency, inaccuracy (56.2% completion) and lapses in big-moment execution. Swinney complimented Uiagalelei’s work getting Clemson back in the game and giving them a chance to win and made clear there’s no quarterback controversy.

It’s too early to declare this era of Clemson dominance over. And it’d be naïve to cancel them from the ACC race, as only Boston College and Wake Forest are undefeated on the season and there’s no dominant team that’s come close to emerging from a muddle of mediocrity.

Counting out Clemson, completely, would be naïve. The Tigers have, after all, won six straight ACC titles, reached six straight College Football Playoffs and won the national title as recently their curb-stomping of Alabama during the 2018 season. They are also the most talented team in the league. But they need to quickly start playing like it.

With a flurry of injuries – starting tailback Will Shipley, star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and stalwart linebacker James Skalski on Saturday along – there’s a dimming case for Clemson to suddenly look synchronized and operating at a high level.

And that’s why it’s fair to characterize Clemson's and the ACC’s playoff chances as trending toward flatlining. With Clemson regressing to the pack in the league, it’s hard to see another program emerging. UNC has been too inconsistent, NC State looked garish losing at Mississippi State and both of the undefeated academics (Wake Forest and Boston College) lack the horsepower to blitz through the entire season.

Clemson being back in the pack doesn’t mean anyone necessarily has emerged ahead of them. The difference is that it'll be tested every week, including when Boston College heads to Clemson on Saturday, a game the Tigers nearly lost last season (a pandemic scheduling quirk puts the game at Clemson in back-to-back seasons).

Obituary writers for Clemson in the macro should be wary. But it’s fair to say the Tigers are just like everyone else in 2021, and that’s going to be a jarring adjustment for college football fans – just like listening to Swinney on Saturday sounded almost foreign. And it seems like there will be some wholesale changes – staff, talent added by portal and recruiting upgrades – before we see Clemson looking like Clemson again.

Boston College knocks off Mizzou, wants Clemson

After the Boston College students stormed the field on Saturday afternoon, posed for Instagram at midfield and raucously celebrated a 41-34 overtime victory over Missouri, the chant echoed through the concourse of Alumni Stadium: “We want Clemson! (clap, clap….clap, clap, clap.) We want Clemson! (clap, clap….clap, clap, clap).

Well, the Eagles fans will get what they wish for next week. They head to Death Valley undefeated against suddenly vulnerable Clemson. BC is 4-0 for the first time since Matt Ryan’s senior year (2007), poised to be ranked for the first time since 2018 and are just one of two undefeated teams remaining in the ACC, joining Wake Forest (4-0).

“If you look at last year, we were in these games and we lost,” BC coach Jeff Hafley told Yahoo Sports after the game. “And everybody gave us credit for being in them. We were all kind of tired of that. We had a chance to beat North Carolina, and we didn’t. We had a chance to beat Clemson, and we didn’t. Today was one of those games where I felt this team took a big step, and they believe in each other.”

BC won after a wild flurry of events to close the game, as tailback Travis Levy blew through Missouri’s Jaylon Carlies for a go-ahead touchdown with 25 seconds left. Missouri countered to tie the game on a 56-yard field goal by beefy 236-pound kicker Harrison Mevis, fueling his mythology as the Thicker Kicker.

But BC didn’t flinch at the end-of-game momentum shift. The Eagles opened overtime with backup quarterback Dennis Grosel hitting All-ACC receiver Zay Flowers for a 10-yard score. Veteran defensive back Brandon Sebastian picked off Connor Bazelak to seal the game, sending thousands of students onto the field in celebration.

Hafley called the storming “one of the coolest moments I’ve had as a coach,” as his first season as BC’s head coach in 2020 didn’t feature any fans in the stands. BC had only hosted Colgate so far this year, which was a little different than beating an SEC team in overtime and needing athletic director Pat Kraft and the Massachusetts State Police to fend off onrushing students.

“It was very emotional,” Hafley said. “Like really emotional. I had a hard time speaking just in there [in the news conference]. I had a hard time speaking after the game. A lot of stuff came out of me.”

Boston College's Josh DeBerry (21) and teammates celebrate his interception during a game against Missouri on Saturday. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Amid the back-and-forth game, BC found an identity in the wake of an injury to starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, the best player on BC’s roster.

“We have a lot of guys out. We have a lot of people who don’t believe in us,” Hafley said. “We had a lot of people who kind of, I thought, gave up on us. It wasn’t just the win, it was the way our kids fight.”

What will BC look like against Clemson? The Eagles averaged 5.6 yards per carry against Missouri’s pedestrian run defense, highlighted by Patrick Garwo’s 175 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Dennis Grosel, a former walk-on, threw an interception on his first snap but settled down to go 18-of-29 for 175 yards and throw for two scores.

If BC is going to challenge Clemson, it'll need the veteran offensive line, highlighted by left tackle Tyler Vrabel and left guard Zion Johnson, to get a push against Clemson’s defensive front. BC’s own defensive front is middling, but Clemson’s offensive line is the glaring weakness of that program.

“We gotta run it,” Hafley said of the team’s identity. “Last year, I think we tried to do a lot of different things in the run game, and we didn’t know what we were. Today it was [simple]. We ran two plays, over and over and over again. We formationed it. But we ran two plays over and over. It was awesome. It was what we wanted to see.”

As for seeing Clemson next week, Hafley appreciated the enthusiasm and chuckled at the chants. “One win at a time,” he laughed a few hours before the Clemson loss. “One win at a time.”

Hail to MAC-tion

One of the most endearing streaks in college football continued on Saturday afternoon. Bowling Green pulled off the season’s biggest upset – via point spread, which was 31 – at Minnesota on Saturday. The Falcons beat the Gophers, 14-10, and carried on a tradition of the MAC harassing the Big Ten.

It marked the 15th consecutive year that MAC team beat a Big Ten team, a streak that stretches back to Ohio beating Illinois back in 2006. (That 2006 victory was Frank Solich waterskiing past the immortal Ron Zook, 20-17, if you were curious.)

The win marks a momentum boomerang for the Gophers, who went to Colorado and shut out on the Buffaloes in Boulder last week. They’d appeared to figure out a way to win without star tailback Mohamed Ibrahim, the Big Ten’s top tailback, who got injured in the opener against Ohio State and is out for the season.

Of all the potential MAC upsets this season, this one loomed as one of the most unlikely. Bowling Green lost to both of its FCS opponents – Tennessee and South Alabama – and were tied at the half with Murray State before pulling away last week.

The win comes after a winless 2020 for Bowling Green and not having beaten an FCS team since topping Akron in November of 2019. And it’s the biggest of Scot Loeffler’s tenure, as he has a hallmark win that emerged as the buzz of Saturday afternoon in the sport.