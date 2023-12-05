Clemson 5-star commit honored as the nation’s top linebacker

Clemson five-star commit Sammy Brown received a tremendous honor as his high school has announced that Brown was named the 2023 high school Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker.

It was an excellent season for Brown, who recorded 153 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and two interceptions. Brown wasn’t only a dominant linebacker; he ran for 2,289 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns. He is a threat on both offense and defense for his team.

According to 247Sports rankings, Brown is currently the No.2 linebacker in the country and the No.12 overall player in the 2024 class. He will be an early enrollee, joining the Tigers as soon as possible.

A great honor for one of the country’s best, Brown is a player fans should be excited for.

We already knew it.

Just had to make it official.

2023 High School Butkus Award Winner. Sammy Brown. pic.twitter.com/dViFBdCrUd — Jefferson Football (@JeffersonFootba) December 5, 2023

