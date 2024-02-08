Clemson’s 2025 Recruiting Class Soars in ESPN’s Rankings to No.2 in the Country

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff are doing a phenomenal job recruiting in the 2025 class.

The Tigers currently have 11 commitments in the 2025 class, with some of the top players across the country already on board with this program and prepared for a future with the team. From top to bottom, Clemson is proving that they are going nowhere with how strong this class is building.

ESPN recently updated their 2025 recruiting rankings ($$$), with Clemson jumping from No.3 to No.2 in the country. It isn’t a huge jump, but there wasn’t much room to go up with this class soaring right now.

The Tigers have checked several boxes with commitments at different positions. They already have a pair of running backs in this class in Davidson and in-state prospect Marquise Henderson. Davidson has a nice blend of size, speed and power that he used to rush for 2,700 yards with 43 touchdowns this season. Henderson, at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, is more slightly built but is explosive with big-play speed and was very productive as a junior, rushing for over 2,300 yards. Quarterback Blake Hebert missed most of his junior season with an injury, but he has good size and a smooth, compact delivery. He moves well and can extend plays. On defense, Clemson has already landed several ranked defensive linemen led by Watford, who gives the Tigers a lengthy player with good initial quickness who can develop into a disruptive edge rusher. In the trenches, defensive tackle Amare Adams is the top-ranked player in the state.

Clemson is trending up right now, and it is a beautiful thing to see for fans and the program. This coaching staff will look to continue to build on this strong start.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire