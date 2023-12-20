Clemson’s 2024 class hits big at wide receiver

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have repped the ‘Wide Receiver U’ moniker for a while, but it hasn’t felt like WRU lately.

The Tigers have talent at wide receiver, but we haven’t seen that same level of talent and explosiveness we’ve seen in years prior with guys like Mike Williams, Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, and more. That could all change soon with the 2024 recruiting class, and the two stud wide receivers Swinney and his staff landed.

It’s only two, but it is definitely quality over quantity here. Bryant Wesco and TJ Moore are the names, and they’ll look to get you to remember them sooner rather than later. Two of the top players in the class, according to 247Sports composite rankings, Wesco is the No.6 wide receiver and No.21 overall player in the class, while Moore is No.18 and No.89 overall.

These two look excellent on film, and on paper, it’s tough to argue with their standing. Clemson has bolstered their wide receiver room with this class, and it makes an exciting future for this offense.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire