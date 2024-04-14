Clement slams 'not good enough' Rangers' after shock Ross County loss

'Not enough quality': Rangers manager Philippe Clement was scathing about his side's performance in a 3-2 defeat by Ross County (Andy BUCHANAN)

Philippe Clement said Rangers had "not been good enough" after a shock 3-2 loss away to struggling Ross County on Sunday dealt a huge blow to their Scottish Premiership title hopes

Ross County had managed just four draws -- and 20 defeats -- in 24 previous games against the Glasgow giants.

And it seemed normal service would be resumed when Rangers went ahead through a 15th-minute own-goal from home captain Jack Baldwin at Dingwall.

But two goals in three second-half minutes from Simon Murray and George Harmon turned the tide in County's favour.

Josh Sims then made it 3-1 to the home side in the 69th minute and although Rangers captain James Tavernier scored from the penalty spot a minute from normal time, Ross County held on for their first win over the Gers.

The result left Rangers four points behind leaders and arch-rivals Celtic with a game in hand, against Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday.

Even if they win that match, Rangers will still be a point behind and needing Celtic to slip-up if they are to win the title.

"I'm very disappointed because we didn't play a good game," Rangers manager Clement told the BBC.

"We gave away easy goals, leading 1-0, not a good first half, not enough quality on the ball then you need to chase the game suddenly.

"With or without the ball it was not good enough today, so I'm very disappointed."

As for what dropping points meant in the context of the title race, the Belgian added: "That's mathematics but I've never been big on that. It's about going full for three points every game and we failed to do that today.

"We've done it a lot this season but today we failed as a team. It's about reacting really strongly on Wednesday to take the three points."

Ross County's win bolstered their hopes of top-flight survival, with the second-bottom club moving to a point behind 10th-placed St. Johnstone.

"We started the second half excellently. You then get a bit nervous at the end but I'm just delighted for everyone," said Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. "It's a big three points for us."

jdg/bsp