Clement reiterates desire to keep Lundstram - gossip

Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists he has no doubts over John Lundstram's commitment and reiterated his desire to see the midfielder sign a new deal this summer. (The Herald)

Meanwhile, Clement is adamant under-pressure Rangers will focus fully on playing to their own strengths in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final with Hearts. (The Scotsman)

Bottle-crashing accusations aimed at Clement and his players should hurt them, says ex-Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record)

