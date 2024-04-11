Clement on Dundee's pitch, playing on Mars and Diomande's injury
Rangers manager Philippe Clement addressed the media today for the first time since his side's Scottish Premiership fixture with Dundee was postponed for a second time.
Here are the key points:
Rangers offered to play the twice postponed game today but their offer was rejected.
If Dens Park is unable to stage the match then the game may be played behind closed doors.
The manager has been told that he will know where the rearranged fixture will take place by 12:00 BST on Tuesday 16 April.
Clement joked that his side will "play the game on Mars" if asked to and that postponement "could've been avoided by playing at another venue".
This has interrupted the players' busy schedule. His players were previously given two days off this month but will now have just one.
The Rangers boss does not blame Dundee manager Tony Docherty nor his players for the postponement. He recognises that this has inconvenienced both sets of players.
Mohamed Diomande will miss Sunday's trip to Dingwall to face Ross County. He has had an operation on a thumb injury sustained during last weekend's Old Firm derby. The manager insists this is not a long-term injury.