Clement Ducos earns SEC Men’s Runner of the Week honors

Ken Lay
·1 min read

Tennessee sophomore Clement Ducos was named Southeastern Conference Men’s Runner of the Week on Tuesday.

Ducos, a native of Bordeaux, France, recorded a collegiate-leading and world top five time in the 400-meter hurdles during the Tennessee Invite at Tom Black Track.

He recorded a career-best time (49.03 seconds) in the event. His time was the best in the NCAA this season and ranks No. 4 on the 2024 World Athletics Top List. Ducos’ mark ranks No. 3 in Tennessee history. His time is also the eighth best mark recorded by an athlete from France.

Ducos also earned 2024 Indoor USTFCCCA All-America honors as a member of the Vols’ 4×400-meter relay team.

