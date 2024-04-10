Clement Ducos earns SEC Men’s Runner of the Week honors

Tennessee sophomore Clement Ducos was named Southeastern Conference Men’s Runner of the Week on Tuesday.

Ducos, a native of Bordeaux, France, recorded a collegiate-leading and world top five time in the 400-meter hurdles during the Tennessee Invite at Tom Black Track.

He recorded a career-best time (49.03 seconds) in the event. His time was the best in the NCAA this season and ranks No. 4 on the 2024 World Athletics Top List. Ducos’ mark ranks No. 3 in Tennessee history. His time is also the eighth best mark recorded by an athlete from France.

Ducos also earned 2024 Indoor USTFCCCA All-America honors as a member of the Vols’ 4×400-meter relay team.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire