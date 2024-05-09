Clement, Docherty, McInnes & McGlynn on SFWA shortlist

Philippe Clement, Tony Docherty, Derek McInnes and John McGlynn have been named on the shortlist for the Scottish Footballer Writers' Association manager of the year award.

It was Falkirk's McGlynn who walked away with the PFA prize last week after leading the Bairns to an invincible League 1-winning campaign, beating Kilmarnock's McInnes and Docherty of Dundee.

Rangers boss Clement is a new nominee, having taken over at Ibrox in October following the departure of Michael Beale.

The Belgian has hauled his side back into the title race, despite some stumbling in recent weeks, and also lifted the League Cup and steered Rangers to the Scottish Cup final.

Meanwhile, McInnes has taken Kilmarnock from the brink of relegation last term to guaranteed European football, with the Rugby Park side frontrunners to finish fourth in the Premiership.

His former assistant Docherty has enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Dens Park hotseat, leading Dundee to the top six in their first campaign back in the top flight.

But their biggest challenge to claim the award may come from McGlynn, who has earned plenty of plaudits for finally ending Falkirk's miserable stay in the third tier and emphatically earning promotion to the Championship.