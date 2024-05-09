Clement, Docherty, McInnes & McGlynn on SFWA shortlist

Philippe Clement, Tony Docherty, Derek McInnes and John McGlynn have been named on the shortlist for the Scottish Footballer Writers' Association manager of the year award.

It was Falkirk's McGlynn who walked away with the PFA prize last week after leading the Bairns to an invincible League 1-winning campaign, beating Kilmarnock's McInnes and Docherty of Dundee.

Rangers boss Clement is a new nominee, having taken over at Ibrox in October following the departure of Michael Beale.

The Belgian has hauled his side back into the title race, despite some stumbling in recent weeks, and also lifted the League Cup with victory over Aberdeen at Hampden in December.

Meanwhile, McInnes has taken Kilmarnock from the brink of relegation last term to guaranteed European football, with the Rugby Park side front runners to finish fourth in the Premiership.

His former assistant Docherty has enjoyed an impressive first season in the Dens Park hot seat, leading Dundee to the top six in their first season back in the top flight.

But their biggest challenge to claim the award may come from McGlynn, who has earned plenty of plaudits for finally ending Falkirk's miserable stay in the third tier and emphatically earning promotion to the Championship.