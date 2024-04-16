Clement on Dens pitch, Tavernier criticism and having off days
Rangers manager Philippe Clement has been facing the media as his side look to make amends for their defeat to Ross County when they face Dundee on Wednesday.
Here are the key points:
Very happy the Dundee fixture is going ahead at Dens Park as planned. Those making the decisions must be “200% certain” the game will go ahead.
Dundee have a “free ride” against Rangers now they have secured top six. That wouldn’t have been the case had they played a week ago.
The Rangers players were “disappointed in themselves” for their performance against Ross County, which the Belgian views as a positive reaction to the Dingwall defeat.
Clement has been watching documentary about Man City’s treble-winning season and notes even they had off days. Ross County loss was this team’s only off day in six months, he says.
The criticism levelled at James Tavernier comes with the territory of being Rangers captain: "It's heaven or hell". Clement adds the defender would be the first to admit he didn't play well on Sunday and he's experienced enough to deal with the noise.
Leon Balogun is ill and a doubt for Wednesday night. Ridvan Yilmaz is back training and will feature before the end of the season, but it could be a few days or two weeks before the Turkey international is fit.