Clement on Celtic comeback, his squad's evolution & Dundee test
Rangers manager Philippe Clement has been talking to the media before his side's Scottish Premiership trip to Dens Park on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Described their early concession against Celtic on Sunday as "the biggest blow you can get", and says he "wasn't happy" with his team's first-half performance.
However, thinks Rangers were the better team after the break and praised the way his players "never give up". Pointed to the fact it's the first time a team have come from two goals down in an Old Firm derby since 1987 - "my players did something really good".
Says the comeback shows a "big evolution" in his playing squad, and insists they could not have done so a few months ago.
Described the uncertainty over the Dens Park pitch as a "weird situation", and thinks it reflects poorly on Scottish football - "it's a bad situation for the league and Dundee".
Clement praised Dundee, and expects "a big test" on Wednesday. "They go full in attack, create a lot of chances, and have a manager with a lot of fire inside him."
Ridvan Yilmaz is still out, but it is "a matter of days" rather than weeks. There are no new injury concerns, but Ryan Jack has suffered a setback that could end the midfielder's season. The Belgian added there is a "big chance" Danilo and Oscar Cortes would also miss the rest of the current campaign.