From Clemens to Betts, the best players taken by Red Sox in every round of MLB Draft originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Professional sports drafts can be crapshoots, but nowhere is that more true than baseball.

The Red Sox have selected thousands of players over the years, and while some blue-chip prospects have turned into bona fide studs, others have flamed out before ever reaching the bigs. Even if they do develop into everyday major leaguers, it typically takes several years of development in the minors before players are ready for the grind of Major League Baseball.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And while those prospects develop, sometimes they get shipped out of town in deals for more established players ready to contribute to pennant runs. That's why some of the best players the Sox have drafted over the years have built their careers in cities other than Boston.

But the Sox have added plenty of talent through the draft: MVPs like Mookie Betts, Mo Vaughn, Dustin Pedroia, Fred Lynn and Nomar Garciaparra; aces like Roger Clemens and Jon Lester; Hall of Famers like Jim Rice, Jeff Bagwell and Wade Boggs; and World Series champions like Andrew Benintendi, Anthony Rizzo and Jonathan Papelbon.

John Tomase went back through the years and picked out the best players taken by the Red Sox in each round of the MLB Draft.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.