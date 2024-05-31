Clemence appointed Barrow head coach on two-year contract

Stephen Clemence played for Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham City and Leicester City during his playing career [Getty Images]

Barrow have appointed Stephen Clemence as head coach on a two-year contract.

The League Two side parted ways with former manager Pete Wild after missing out on a play-offs spot by a single point during 2023-24.

The 46-year-old began his managerial career with Hull City's under-21s in 2012 before taking his first permanent senior position at Gillingham in 2023.

He was sacked by the Gills in April having won only 12 of his 34 matches while in charge of the club as they finished 12th and six points off a play-off place.

During his playing career, Clemence turned out for Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham City and Leicester City.

He won the League Cup with Spurs in 1998 and automatic promotion from the Championship with Blues in 2007, and later retired from playing in 2010.

Barrow narrowly missed out on the play-offs this season, dropping out of the top seven on the final day to eventually finish eighth in the table.

It was a disappointing end to the campaign under Wild's stewardship, as they went without a win in their final seven games and lost on five occasions during that period.