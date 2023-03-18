Clelin Ferrell wants to 'progress' on 49ers' stacked defensive line

Ferrell wants to 'progress' on 49ers' stacked defensive line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Clelin Ferrell never found his footing with the then-Oakland Raiders after the team selected him as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

After four seasons with the Silver and Black, Ferrell signed a one-year deal with the 49ers this week, where all he wants to do is improve rather than put pressure on himself to live up to his draft selection.

"I hate that word potential because I hate talking about it," Ferrell told reporters Friday. "But definitely, regardless of the fact, I think you just want progression.

"I feel like regardless of the fact, it wasn't about whether I feel like I could progress here and not anywhere else. It was really more so which way did I feel like it was going to make me progress in the way that I feel like would have been the best benefit for the team I'm playing for."

The 25-year-old will be a depth piece on the outstanding defensive line that features the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa, and the newly arrived Javon Hargrave.

Ferrell can focus solely on getting to the quarterback and being another player on a team with Super Bowl LVIII aspirations entering the 2023 NFL season.

"I feel like my skill set, specifically, it just fits the identity and the culture of this team," Ferrell continued. "I've always been someone where, regardless of the fact I enjoy the fact that people, the more responsibility that the front floor has; obviously, it's the more responsibility we have to get things wrong and get things right.

"So I've always been someone that never shied away from an opportunity to be in that role if that makes sense. I enjoy it if you go where the ground as far as the D-line, like, you got to take everything that comes with it. So I look forward to it."

The Clemson product has 10 sacks in his NFL career, with his best year coming as a rookie in 2019 with 4.5 sacks. He'll see if he can build off of that performance in the Bay Area and take advantage of his fresh start.

