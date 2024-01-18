DE Clelin Ferrell ruled out; LB Dre Greenlaw questionable

The 49ers ruled out defensive end Clelin Ferrell for Saturday night's game against the Packers.

Ferrell injured his knee early in the Week 18 game against the Rams, and coach Kyle Shanahan said Ferrell would miss at least one game. The 49ers had a bye last week.

The 49ers list linebacker Dre Greenlaw as questionable. He has Achilles tendinitis and was limited in Wednesday and Thursday's practices after sitting out Tuesday, but he is trending toward playing.

Those are the only two players given an injury designation.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (calf), receiver Jauan Jennings (concussion), tight end George Kittle (back), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, knee), safety Ji'Ayir Brown (knee) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (hand) are ready to return to action after sitting out the Week 18 game.

Those players will have gone almost three weeks between games.