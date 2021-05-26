Clelin Ferrell: I know who I am as a player and I know my work is going to pay off

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Since the Raiders selected him at No. 4 overall in 2019, defensive end Clelin Ferrell hasn’t put up the numbers one would expect from a top-five pick.

In 26 games over his first two years, Ferrell has just 6.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits. He missed five games last season while posting 2.0 sacks.

Some of Ferrell’s lack of production has come from him splitting time between playing on the edge and in the interior of the Raiders’ defensive line. But entering his critical third season — Las Vegas will have to make a decision on his fifth-year option next spring — Ferrell said Wednesday that he’s trying to stay consistent and keep in mind that the results will come.

“I think the biggest thing for me in the big scheme of things is just not growing weary,” Ferrell said in his press conference. “I think the No. 1 thing is, I’ve got tape of me dominating games. I’ve got practice film of me killing it in practice. And for a lot of people, the results are going to come. I’ve got stats, but they’re not the dominant stats that everybody wants to see from myself because they know I can get them. It’s cool, but at the same time, I’ve got to stay patient, stay consistent. At times it does get tough because you’re like, ‘Dag, man, I just want to have the numbers.’

“I’m putting the work in every day. But I think it’s me staying disciplined, staying true to myself, not trying to be outside of myself. I know who I am as a player and the No. 1 thing is I know it’s going to pay off. So, just staying disciplined and being myself every single day. Be the same person every single day regardless of what anybody says, regardless of the circumstances, just come in work hard and try to get this team to a Super Bowl.”

Ferrell has a few new running mates on Las Vegas’ defensive line, including prized free agent Yannick Ngakoue. But for the Raiders high draft investment to pay off, Ferrell has to make his presence felt on a week-to-week basis in 2021.

Clelin Ferrell: I know who I am as a player and I know my work is going to pay off originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Wilson tore his meniscus at the team facility last Thursday

    A Tuesday report revealed 49ers running back Jeff Wilson recently underwent surgery for a torn meniscus that will keep him out 4-6 months. But it did not indicate where the injury occurred. General Manager John Lynch filled in the blanks Wednesday. Wilson’s injury occurred after practice last Thursday at the team facility. That means Wilson [more]

  • 49ers GM John Lynch reveals details of Jeff Wilson's knee injury

    Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. underwent recently surgery that will keep him sidelined into the regular season.

  • Packers sign receiver DeAndre Thompkins

    The Packers are low on receivers at Organized Team Activities, so they’ve signed another one. Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins signed with Green Bay today. Thompkins will be a long shot to make the Packers’ roster, but at this point they just need warm bodies. With receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Devin Funchess [more]

  • NFL officials call Eugene Chung allegation “disturbing,” vow to investigate

    NFL officials vowed today to do better after former NFL player and assistant coach Eugene Chung said he was told in a job interview with an NFL team this offseason that he is “not the right minority” to get an NFL coaching job. “It’s disturbing,” NFL Executive Vice President for Football Operations Troy Vincent said. [more]

  • School-Record 18 Red Wolves Set For NCAA West Prelims

    Georgia Athletics Eighteen Arkansas State track and field athletes are set to compete for coveted spots at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in June, with the school-record number opening the NCAA West Prelims Wednesday.

  • Julio Jones trade: Kyle Shanahan doesn't shut door on 49ers' interest

    Kyle Shanahan didn't exactly close the door on the Julio Jones trade rumors.

  • QB Dak Prescott excited to be back on field with Dallas Cowboys but playing it smart

    Coach Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott will be held out of team periods and away from pass rushers until training camp.

  • Alex Smith calls way Packers have treated Aaron Rodgers 'inexcusable'

    Former 49ers QB Alex Smith believes Aaron Rodgers has been disrespected by the Green Bay Packers.

  • Frank Reich on Carson Wentz: “Dominant physical specimen” at quarterback

    Carson Wentz‘s final season in Philadelphia was a disaster, but his new coach thinks he’s looking great as he begins Organized Team Activities in Indianapolis. Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in Wentz’s first two seasons, said today that Wentz’s physical traits have jumped out. “When he’s out there, you [more]

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • Gonzaga hires Stephen Gentry as assistant basketball coach

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Former Gonzaga player Stephen Gentry was hired Monday as an assistant basketball coach to replace Tommy Lloyd, who left the Bulldogs to become the head coach at Arizona. Gentry was most recently an assistant coach at Illinois. ''It is great to have Stephen back in the program,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • Josh Taylor drops Jose Ramirez twice en route to undisputed title

    “I’ve trained for this all my life,” an emotional Taylor said.

  • Cameron Norrie loses Lyon final to Stefanos Tsitsipas but raises hopes of a good French Open

    Two of the surprise packages of this clay-court season have been British – initially Dan Evans, who made a deep run in Monte Carlo, and more lately Cameron Norrie, who played his second final in three weeks on Sunday. Unfortunately, Norrie wasn’t able to land a maiden ATP title in Lyon. But then he was up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been the dominant force of 2021 outside the slams, and now stands at No 1 in the table of most rankings points gained since January 1. Nevertheless, it had been a hugely creditable effort for Norrie to go this far, especially when you consider that he took out top seed Dominic Thiem on Thursday, and then trounced big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov in Saturday’s semi-final, losing only two games in the process. Norrie has come to clay late in his career, but it feels like this is developing into his favourite surface. He has one of the heaviest left-handed forehands in the game, loaded with top-spin, and uses it like a miniature version of Rafael Nadal. The result has been a tally of 14 wins and only four losses since he began his European clay-court swing in Barcelona. So while the French Open, which starts next Sunday, has traditionally been a graveyard of British hopes, there are reasons to hope that this year’s event could deliver some more positive results. Norrie’s previous final in Estoril had been a nervewracking affair which he eventually lost on a deciding-set tie-break to the more experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sunday was more straightforward for Tsitsipas, who needed only 69 minutes to hammer home a 6-3, 6-3 victory. It was Tsitsipas’ second title of the clay-court sequence, after he won Monte Carlo in mid-April, taking out Evans in the semi-final along the way. He has become a serious contender to upset the establishment – specifically Nadal and Novak Djokovic – at Roland Garros over the next few weeks. “I felt in good shape from the beginning of the tournament,” said Tsitsipas afterwards. “I am proud of today’s match, I knew it would be a difficult one against Cameron, who has been showing great tennis this week. He has been winning against good players and showing what the left hand can do on clay. “It was not an easy match today. I had to handle the nerves and I am proud of my performance and the way I stayed focused towards my goal.” On this year’s results, meanwhile, both Evans and Norrie stand among the world’s 20 most successful men. Evans is at No 16 and Norrie No 14. The next challenge for them both is to convert that ATP Tour form into a deep run at a major.

  • Soccer-Aguero signs off in style as City celebrate title with Everton rout

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.

  • Steelers WRs missing from first day of OTAs

    Key players were absent from the Steelers first day of the voluntary workouts.

  • ‘Better than I did it’: Men who performed Simone Biles’ vault react to history

    Simone Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike. Two of the few men to land it gave their reaction.

  • Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • Trevor Lawrence opens up on Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer and if his hair will survive rookie hazing

    Lawrence likes his new team a lot early on. But what happens if a teammate tries to lop off his golden locks?