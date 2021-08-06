CLEDO taking applications, reimbursements for interns

Aug. 5—Book smarts can help land a job.

But nothing can replace "real-life" experience. Getting that hands-on training is an education in and of itself.

And that's one reason why the Cass-Logansport Economic Development Organization (CLEDO) has partnered with local businesses and organizations for the last four years.

Designed to help college students attain on-site jobs, the Student Internship Program also has served as a way to attract new faces to the community, said CLEDO President Bill Cuppy. Interns do not have to be residents of Cass County, but the establishments must be situated here.

Construction management, mechanical engineering, education, manufacturing, and health care are just a few examples of industries that currently are taking part in the program. At least 20 students, including those in pharmacy and marketing, are interning at approximately 14 businesses.

The majority of students come from Ivy Tech Community College, Indiana University-Kokomo, and Purdue University. Through their search for internships, many find a perfect fit with a business or non-profit in Logansport.

Those entities, in turn, may be seeking temporary help throughout the year.

Cuppy matches candidates with a site, and then steps back to let the company and intern work together. Sometimes, he said, it works so well that a business will bring back the student for a second or a third internship. And sometimes, he added, that intern will land a permanent job.

But, Cuppy cautioned, it also has gone the other route — interns may discover that their "dream" job is not exactly what they imagined. Through the process, they find out the work is not what they want, which gives people an opportunity to switch majors and pursue other avenues.

Either way, the program provides a valuable lesson.

And for employers, it's a win-win situation: they receive workers and the first $500 or $1,000 in pay is reimbursed by CLEDO via County Economic Development Income Tax (CEDIT) funds. So, if a company pays an intern $1,000 for a summer job, that company could have the student's entire pay funded. If the pay is $3,000, then the first $1,000 is covered by CLEDO.

If the student is employed during the fall or spring semester of college, the reimbursement is $500. Basically, Cuppy said, that means an intern could work year-round with CLEDO supporting up to $2,000 of the cost.

Companies must apply for this program, and they must agree to the terms. For instance, companies must permit interns to gain knowledgeable understanding of how a specific entity operates. Interns cannot be hired to shred documents for three months, said Cuppy. Students are hired to work in the field they intend to pursue, not spend time destroying papers.

"We want people to get familiar with our industries and live here," he said. "We want qualified workers."

Cuppy continued by saying that if any industry is interested in hiring an intern for the upcoming fall or spring semesters, then provide an application by sending an email to Cuppy at bill@logan-casschamber.com. Applications should be no longer than one single-spaced page. If approved, notification will be received within seven days of submission. Applications must include the following information:

* Company name, contact person, address, telephone/fax numbers, email address

* Intern's name, address, telephone, email address

* School intern is attending and major or program of study

* Intern's supervisor's name

* Location of internship (i.e., company branch, if applicable)

* Term of Internship (start date — end date)

* Salary (per hour amount)

* A brief description of the intern's responsibilities (50 words or less)

According to Cuppy, the reimbursement procedure is as follows:

Two weeks prior to the end date of an internship, email bill@logan-casschamber.com to request an internship survey to be completed by the intern. Also submit copies of the intern's paystub and time sheets via facsimile at 574-735-0909 or email, indicating that the student's wages earned over the course of the summer amounted to at least the requested reimbursement amount up to $1,000 or $500 in the case of a cooperative student. Then, submit a company's completed W-9 for CLEDO's records.

Once the student has completed and returned his or her confidential survey, and CLEDO has received adequate financial documentation with a completed W-9, the reimbursement check will be issued.

Reach Kristi Hileman at kristi.hileman@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5150