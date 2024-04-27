Cleburne handles Mansfield Summit in 11-1 win

Apr. 26—In what's become a running theme this season, Cleburne gave their fans yet another huge win on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Mansfield Summit Jaguars as the Cleburne Yellow Jackets made off with an 11-1 victory. The high-flying hitting performance was a huge turnaround for Cleburne considering their one-run performance the match before.

Cleburne's win bumped their record up to 18-11. As for Mansfield Summit, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 16 of their last 18 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-24-2 record this season.

Cleburne didn't take long to hit the field again: they've already played their next matchup, a 2-0 victory vs. Midlothian on the 23rd. As for Mansfield Summit, they also played at home against Cleburne at 7 p.m. Friday. Cleburne's pitching crew has only allowed 2.8 runs per game this season, so Mansfield Summit's hitters will have their work cut out for them.

Meanwhile, Joshua had already proven themselves in the regular season, and didn't miss a beat now that it's playoff time. They blew past the Grapevine Mustangs 12-4. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Joshua.

For Grapevine's part, Grace Kelley was cooking despite her team's loss, scoring a run and stealing three bases while getting on base in three of her four plate appearances.

Joshua has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 26-8 record this season. As for Grapevine, their defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-5.

Joshua will have a chance to go back-to-back against Grapevine: the pair's next game was a rematch scheduled at 7 p.m. on Friday.