Cleburne, Centennial to clash on softball field

Apr. 12—Centennial is 10-0 against Cleburne since April of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Centennial Spartans will be playing in front of their home fans against the Cleburne Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. The timing is sure in Centennial's favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home while Cleburne has been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road.

Centennial can now show off 14 landslide victories after their most recent contest on Thursday. They blew past Seguin 20-1. Centennial's hitters stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most runs they've scored all season.

Ava Ellis made a splash no matter where she played. She tossed three innings while giving up just one earned run off one hit. Ellis has been consistent recently: she hasn't given up more than two walks in six consecutive pitching appearances. Ellis was also stellar in the batter's box, going 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, and a double.

In other batting news, Madison Haynes was incredible, firing off two home runs, three runs, and four RBI while going 2-for-4. Another player making a difference was Olivia Martin, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs.

Meanwhile, Cleburne suffered a tough 13-2 loss at the hands of Midlothian on Saturday.

Centennial is on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season. As for Cleburne, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-17-1.

Everything went Centennial's way against Cleburne in their previous meeting back in March as Centennial made off with a 17-1 victory. Now, Cleburne will try to snap the skid as the visiting team.