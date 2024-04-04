Cleburne baseball and softball teams prepare for district tilts

Apr. 3—The Joshua softball team has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Lady Owls will square off against the Cleburne Lady Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. Friday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty run totals in their previous games.

On Tuesday, Joshua got the win against Seguin by a conclusive 16-1.

Meanwhile, Cleburne scored the most runs they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They were the clear victor by a 13-3 margin over Seguin. The win was familiar territory for Cleburne who now have three in a row.

Joshua is on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 17 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 20-7 record this season. As for Cleburne, they pushed their record up to 6-15-1 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Joshua took their win against Cleburne in their previous meeting back in March by a conclusive 10-0. The rematch could be interesting for Joshua since the squad won't have the home field advantage this time around.

After winning its first nine games of district play, the Cleburne Yellow Jackets baseball team suffered consecutive defeats to Midlothian (4-3) and, most recently, at Burleson by a final score of 1-0.

Before the Yellow Jackets' recent pair of losses, Cleburne built an 11-game win streak where the team did not allow more than two runs to the opposition. Meanwhile, Cleburne had outscored it opponents by more than 70 total runs.

Cleburne will get a chance to avenge its road loss to Burleson as they will host the Elks at 7 p.m. Friday.