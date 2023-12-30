Cleaves' double-double not enough for Golden Wave

Dec. 29—TUPELO — Lamarah Cleaves looked like her pre-injury self Friday night, but even that wasn't enough for Tupelo against one of the best teams from Alabama.

Bob Jones forced a turnover in the waning seconds and held on to beat the Golden Wave 41-38 in the Tupelo Christmas Shootout. That final turnover was one of 18 committed by Tupelo (8-6).

"You're battling the top team in 7A in Alabama, so you knew they were going to be really good, and their defense is probably the best we'll see all year," Tupelo coach Matt Justice said. "Wa talked about it at halftime, who was going to make the big play? I felt like it was going to come down to one play the whole game."

That big play was made by Zamyra Goode, who made a steal at midcourt with 6 seconds left and Bob Jones (17-3) clinging to a 39-38 lead. Goode was fouled, made both free throws, and Jade Rucker's long heave at the buzzer missed the mark.

Cleaves, who is a little more than a year removed from an ACL injury, was a big reason Tupelo was able to keep things close. The senior finished with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds while logging heavy minutes off the bench.

"She's just improving every single game," Justice said. "You can tell she's getting her confidence back, and she's dominating the boards again like she did her sophomore year."

Bob Jones was leading 36-31 early in the fourth quarter when Cleaves drained a 3-pointer. The Wave had a chance to tie it when Rucker was fouled on a made jump shot, but she missed the free throw to leave it at 39-38 with 1:32 left.

Rucker led the Wave with 13 points. Tupelo hurt itself at the free throw line, where it made just 6 of 15 for the game.

The Patriots were led by Ja'kyah Smith's 11 points.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Goode's late steal and ensuing free throws iced the game for Bob Jones.

Point Maker: Smith made 3 of 4 from 3-point range and also had six rebounds.

Talking Point: "We're getting better each game, and I think we're going to continue to improve as we move into January." — Justice

Other games

(B) Pontotoc 70, Pleasant Grove (Ala.) 62: Emarion Hinton scored 22 points, and Jordan Blackmon had 19 for Pontotoc (10-9). Mackinly Brown added 16 points, while D.J. Birks had 10.

Aaron Tift scored 22 to lead Pleasant Grove (4-8).

(G) Pontotoc 52, Muscle Shoals (Ala.) 51: One day after suffering its first loss of the season, No. 1 Pontotoc (16-1) held on against a strong opponent.

Kori Grace Ware led the Warriors with 12 points. Tamora Brown scored 17 to lead Muscle Shoals (9-5).

(B) Muscle Shoals 78, Potts Camp 38: Luke Sasser scored 16 points and Luke Mosley had 13 for Muscle Shoals (7-4). Potts Camp (10-7) got 18 points from Trey Kimmons.

