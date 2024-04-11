Cleats from stolen Jackie Robinson statue arrive at Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

All that remained from the theft of the Jackie Robinson statue at a baseball park in Wichita was the cleats.

The statue is being restored, and the cleats have found a new home in Kansas City.

The cleats will be on display at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, where they “will teach current and future generations tolerance and respect,” according to a museum spokesperson.

The cleats, the only remaining remnants from the Jackie Robinson statue stolen from McAdams Park in Wichita & destroyed, are being delivered to the NLBM!



We’ll accept them during an 11 am ceremony tomorrow at the NLBM. League 42 founder & Exec. Director, @boblutz, will join us. pic.twitter.com/e36HOvsTrn — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) April 10, 2024

Robinson, while playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers, broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947. He previously had played in the Negro Leagues for the Kansas City Monarchs.

A bronze statue, valued at $75,000, was created in 2021 and erected at Wichita’s McAdams Park, site of the League 42 non-profit group’s headquarters. The “42” is a reference to Robinson’s uniform number and the league serves low-income youth.

A statue of legendary baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson was stolen from the League 42 field at McAdams Park on Jan. 25. It was later found burned and beyond saving at Garvey Park.

The theft made national headlines. At least three people were involved. One has been charged and police say they expect others to be arrested, as well.

The Wichita Eagle reported that the thieves planned to scrap the metal from the statue for money, according to court records.

A new statue is on the way. Earlier this week, Major League Baseball donated $100,000 to help replace the statue — and a GoFundMe effort has raised nearly $200,000 more.