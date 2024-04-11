Cleats from Jackie Robinson statue donated to museum

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The cleats of the bronze Jackie Robinson were donated to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Thursday.

The cleats were left behind when thieves cut the statue off at its ankles from Wichita’s McAdams Park back in January. Fire crews found burned remnants of the statue five days after the theft.

Back in January, Bob Lutz, executive director of the League 42 nonprofit that commissioned the sculpture, said the museum was “enthusiastic” about incorporating the cleats into its display on Robinson.

Cleats from Jackie Robinson statue (Courtesy: KSHB-TV)

Robinson played for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues before joining the Brooklyn Dodgers, paving the way for generations of Black American ballplayers. He’s considered not only a sports legend but also a civil rights icon. Robinson died in 1972.

Donations have been raised for a new statue at the Wichita park. The statue is being remade by a Colorado company.

