Clearwater first responders step up to the plate this Saturday, will you?

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — For crews who risk their lives for the community, you could show them how you’re willing to step up to the plate at Clearwater Fire and Rescue’s 21st Annual Charity Softball Game on Saturday.

The first pitch is at 4 p.m. at Baycare Ballpark in Clearwater and players like David Sowers will be swinging from the heart.

"Before Christmas, one of our firefighters not only had an unexpected loss of his sister but…"

Four children lost both their mother and father. All proceeds from the event will go to them- the O’Drains.

They’re related to Clearwater Fire medic Will Thomas.

“This is going to be all for my nieces and nephews,” Thomas said. “My family is very grateful and appreciative for everyone who’s out here helping and just very thankful.”

The band is getting back together for this special fundraiser.

For the first time in nearly a decade- Clearwater Fire and Rescue will face Clearwater and Largo Police Departments for their annual charity game.

“Not only do we want to raise as much money as possible but we also want to take home the W,” Sowers said.

A $20 ticket to Saturday’s game includes the 4 p.m. softball game, the Clearwater Threshers game after, free food and drinks between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. topped off with fireworks at the end of the night.

If you can’t make the game but would like to show your support you can donate through this fundraising link.

