The Clearwater Classic wrestling tournament is on the rise

Jan. 19—When Clearwater Valley/Kamiah wrestling coach Carlos Martinez was an athlete competing at the Clearwater Classic Tournament in the early 1990s, it was considered a "stepping stone to the state tournament," with premier teams from the Idaho Class 5A traveling to Lewiston to take part in the yearly event.

Back then, the Classic was held at Booth Hall (later moved to the P1FCU Activity Center and back to Booth Hall), and the '92 and '93 events drew more than 1,200 fans for the championship bouts.

"They medaled kids up to sixth place," Martinez said. "The fifth and sixth placer's medals were the size of a nickel. But if you saw that medal on someone's letterman jacket, you knew he was a stud. It was a tough tournament, and there were some tough teams from everywhere in the state. It was the tournament to go to."

The Classic has had its peaks and valleys during its 37-year history, but it's slowly starting to inch its way back toward the glory days, with 24 teams slated to compete in this year's tournament, starting at 3 p.m. today at Lewiston High School.

"Last year was my first year, and it was about getting it going and seeing what's here," Lewiston wrestling coach Colton Maddy said. "Then I started reaching out to people I knew, and at every tournament we went to this year, I would ask, 'What are you doing on the third weekend of the new year?' We got a tournament out here, and I want this to be a tough tournament for tough kids, and I also want it to be a good tournament for inexperienced kids to have a good learning experience."

In an attempt to appease perennial powerhouses and small-town clubs, Maddy introduced second-chance pods last season so each grappler could wrestle the whole weekend.

The second-chance portion begins Saturday and is reserved for wrestlers who are already eliminated from the tourney.

"I think that's a huge piece," Maddy said. "Young kids might get two, maybe three matches, and they have to sit all day on Saturday, which makes for a long weekend for those kids. Now, they'll still get mat time, and it'll be important from the bottom up."

Although Clearwater Valley competes in the smallest classification in Idaho, the Rams probably won't need many second chances at the tournament.

The Martinez-led squad has found success at the Bengal-hosted event pretty consistently, placing fourth and seventh at the previous two tournaments.

Clearwater Valley has been a yearly staple at the event since its inception and Martinez has been involved from all angles.

His team earned a silver medal finish in 2016 behind hosts Lewiston in what was the Classic's lowest turnout (eight squads) in decades.

"I remember thinking there is no one here," Martinez said. "Our little team went down and was placing first and second, and I was thinking this is not what it should be."

While Martinez was an athlete, the Rams would make the trek to Lewiston and "get their butt kicked," and he said that's how a tournament like the Clearwater Classic "should be."

"You expect a small school to show up and try to compete," he said. "But it's a try-and-compete. Not go down there and dominate."

The Classic is starting to regain traction, drawing 15 teams in 2021 and since then, it's been on a steady rise, with this year's anticipated 24-team field being its largest since 2011 (29 teams).

"I want this to be a well-respected tournament," Maddy said. "It's tough to build that up, but at the same time, I think people love what we're trying to build."

The growth of the tournament can also be traced to the steady rise of the sport's popularity in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and extending areas. New wrestling programs, Lapwai and Asotin, will also be competing at the Clearwater Classic.

"If a varsity basketball team has 10 studs they almost have too many kids," Martinez said.

"But wrestling is a sport where you can be 4-foot-10, weigh 75 pounds, and still be a badass. That's the beauty of this sport; it's for anyone, and I think people are just now seeing how it works. It's great to get you in peak physical shape, and it can change your life for the better."

When: 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday (final round is set to begin at approximately 3 p.m.)

Where: Lewiston High School

Area teams tentatively participating: Asotin, Clarkston, Clearwater Valley, Colfax, Garfield-Palouse, Grangeville, Lapwai, Lewiston.

Format: Brackets for the boys. Either a round-robin or bracketed, depending on entrants for the girls. Second-chance portion on Saturday will be a round robin.

Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.