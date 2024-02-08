Clearwater Academy International football is no more. Who were its Top 10 players?
Clearwater Academy International announced Wednesday that it is shutting down its football program.
It was painfully ironic that the school made the announcement on National Signing Day as the football team has routinely produced outstanding recruits.
CAI grew its program from an eight-man team to a prime destination for players from Canada, Europe and Africa to pursue their college football dreams.
It was not uncommon to see more than a dozen college coaches at spring practices and the school has had 34 players sign with FBS programs since 2018. Several other current students have offers from Power 5 programs.
Defensive lineman Sean Sevillano Jr., who signed with Notre Dame in December, posted a heartfelt goodbye on X (@59_problemz).
“Man this one hurts… the things this program has done for players like me on and off the field is incredible. Thank you @CoachJesse18 (head coach Jesse Chinchar) and the rest of the incredible @CAIKnightsFB staff for all you done for players along the way. Although the football program is gone, it will live on through the people and players it has impacted. Knights Forever, Forever a Knight.”
Here’s a look at 10 of the top players to come of CAI:
WR Ajou Ajou (2020)
The Canadian born receiver who parents are from South Sudan, signed with Clemson before transferring to USF.
EDGE Wesley Bailey (2020)
The native Canadian has been a standout at Rutgers. He’s started every game the past two seasons, recording 57 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
EDGE Habakkuk Baldonado (2018)
Born in Rome, Baldonado was an All-ACC selection at Pitt in 2021. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2023 and currently plays for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.
DL Isaiah Hastings (2022)
The Toronto native shot up recruiting boards as a senior and signed with Alabama. Hastings transferred to Missouri in January.
EDGE Akheem Mesidor (2020)
Born in Canada, Mesidor earned All-Big 12 honors at West Virginia in 2020 and All-ACC honors at Miami in 2022. He suffered a season-ending injury against Texas A&M last season.
DL Sean Sevillano Jr. (2024)
Sevillano, born in Canada, was No. 39 on the 2024 USA Today Florida Network top 100 and enrolled early at Notre Dame.
OT Lucas Simmons (2023)
Born in Sweden, Simmons was No. 19 on the 2023 USA Today Florida Network top 100 and signed with Florida State.
TE/WR Seydou Traore (2021)
Born in France and raised in the United Kingdom, Traore earned All-Sun Belt and All-American honors at Arkansas State in 2022. He sat out last season at Mississippi State because of the NCAA’s transfer rules.
WR Jared Wayne (2019)
Wayne, born in Canada, was an All-ACC selection at Pitt in 2022. He was signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent most of last season on the team’s practice squad.
C Jason Zandamela (2024)
A native of Mozambique, Zandamela was No. 14 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100 and ranked the No. 1 center in the nation by multiple national recruiting services. He is enrolled at USC.
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Clearwater Academy International football is no more. Who were its best players?