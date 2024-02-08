Clearwater Academy International football is no more. Who were its Top 10 players?

Clearwater Academy International announced Wednesday that it is shutting down its football program.

It was painfully ironic that the school made the announcement on National Signing Day as the football team has routinely produced outstanding recruits.

CAI grew its program from an eight-man team to a prime destination for players from Canada, Europe and Africa to pursue their college football dreams.

It was not uncommon to see more than a dozen college coaches at spring practices and the school has had 34 players sign with FBS programs since 2018. Several other current students have offers from Power 5 programs.

Defensive lineman Sean Sevillano Jr., who signed with Notre Dame in December, posted a heartfelt goodbye on X (@59_problemz).

“Man this one hurts… the things this program has done for players like me on and off the field is incredible. Thank you @CoachJesse18 (head coach Jesse Chinchar) and the rest of the incredible @CAIKnightsFB staff for all you done for players along the way. Although the football program is gone, it will live on through the people and players it has impacted. Knights Forever, Forever a Knight.”

Here’s a look at 10 of the top players to come of CAI:

WR Ajou Ajou (2020)

Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou (11) jumps up as he runs down the hill with the team, before the game with Boston College at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., October 2, 2021.

The Canadian born receiver who parents are from South Sudan, signed with Clemson before transferring to USF.

EDGE Wesley Bailey (2020)

Oct 22, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) rushes Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) resulting in an interception during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The native Canadian has been a standout at Rutgers. He’s started every game the past two seasons, recording 57 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

EDGE Habakkuk Baldonado (2018)

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (84) runs with the ball with pressure from rookie linebacker Habakkuk Baldonado (45) on the first day of training camp in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Born in Rome, Baldonado was an All-ACC selection at Pitt in 2021. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2023 and currently plays for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.

DL Isaiah Hastings (2022)

Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings (99) runs drills during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023.

The Toronto native shot up recruiting boards as a senior and signed with Alabama. Hastings transferred to Missouri in January.

EDGE Akheem Mesidor (2020)

Oct 15, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Braelin Moore (61) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (90) during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Born in Canada, Mesidor earned All-Big 12 honors at West Virginia in 2020 and All-ACC honors at Miami in 2022. He suffered a season-ending injury against Texas A&M last season.

DL Sean Sevillano Jr. (2024)

Clearwater Academy International defensive lineman Sean Sevillano Jr. during practice Tuesday at McMullen Park in Largo.

Sevillano, born in Canada, was No. 39 on the 2024 USA Today Florida Network top 100 and enrolled early at Notre Dame.

OT Lucas Simmons (2023)

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the 10th FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Born in Sweden, Simmons was No. 19 on the 2023 USA Today Florida Network top 100 and signed with Florida State.

TE/WR Seydou Traore (2021)

Sep 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves tight end Seydou Traore (18) runs after catch for a touchdown during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Born in France and raised in the United Kingdom, Traore earned All-Sun Belt and All-American honors at Arkansas State in 2022. He sat out last season at Mississippi State because of the NCAA’s transfer rules.

WR Jared Wayne (2019)

Jared Wayne (5) of the Pittsburgh Panthers sprints downfield after getting a breakaway during the second half of the Backyard Brawl against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 1, 2022.

Wayne, born in Canada, was an All-ACC selection at Pitt in 2022. He was signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent most of last season on the team’s practice squad.

C Jason Zandamela (2024)

2024 prospect Jason Zandamela arrives for an FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Friday, March 10, 2023.

A native of Mozambique, Zandamela was No. 14 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100 and ranked the No. 1 center in the nation by multiple national recruiting services. He is enrolled at USC.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Clearwater Academy International football is no more. Who were its best players?