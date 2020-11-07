The next NBA season is going to start on Dec. 22. The majority of players wanted a January start, according to Michelle Roberts, NBA players union executive director. However, money won the argument.

Put LeBron James in the camp of players not thrilled with the short turnaround, based on what he posted on his Instagram story on Friday.

Bron’s reaction to the NBA having the shortest offseason 😅 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/4jDVizgGSH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2020





In his talk with Barack Obama on The Shop, LeBron half-joked that he would be cruising through the first half of the season, letting the younger Anthony Davis do the heavy lifting for the Lakers. “That’s why I got him,” LeBron said with a laugh. Expect a fair amount of load management for LeBron in the first half of the NBA season.

While the Lakers, Heat, and other teams that made deep playoff runs had a short turnaround, the majority of NBA teams either were eliminated from the bubble before the end of August — making this a normal off-season turnaround timeline — or were not invited to the bubble at all and haven’t played since March. Those teams are ready to go, it’s just a handful that have to make sacrifices.

LeBron James and the Lakers are one of them. It’s part of the price of that new banner going up at Staples Center.

Clearly LeBron James not thrilled with short turnaround to Dec. 22 start originally appeared on NBCSports.com