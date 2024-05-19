'There has clearly been some form of fall out'

[PA Media]

Football finance expert and Brighton fan Kieran Maguire believes "there has clearly been some form of fall out" between boss Roberto de Zerbi and owner Tony Bloom for the Italian and the club to part ways.

Speaking on BBC Radio Sussex following the announcement that boss De Zerbi will leave the club after Sunday's game against Manchester United,, Maguire said: "I was probably just as surprised as everybody else!

"Things seemed to be moving slowly forwards and the articles we have seen in the newspapers reflected that too, so I am taken aback.

"It is the timing too because doing it 24 hours before the end of the season seems very strange. But we know at the Albion there is always a plan and strategy, so they must know what they are doing.

"It will be very sad but you have got to have everybody working together and there has clearly been some form of fall out between himself and Tony Bloom.

"But it has been absolutely brilliant, and like the vast majority of Albion fans, I am sad to see him go."

