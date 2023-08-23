Cleared for contact, rookie CB Cam Smith tries to earn Dolphins' trust

MIAMI GARDENS — Rookie cornerback Cam Smith has been cleared for contact practice as he works his way back from a shoulder injury.

"I felt good today," Smith said after Tuesday's Dolphins practice. "Really my first time getting back into contact, kind of jamming and kind of getting on the sled and stuff like that. So we feel good today. Not promising anything, but it felt good today."

While he's not making promises, does Smith expect to be available for Week 1?

"Yes sir," Smith said.

In fact, Smith said he believes he could play some in preseason against the Jaguars on Saturday.

Smith is competing with Noah Igbinoghene and Eli Apple for the third cornerback position, behind Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou.

Smith is incredibly athletic and instinctive.

But it was telling that veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio feels he's not arrived yet.

"The biggest thing was, can, you know, we've got to feel like we can trust him, you know, do the right thing," Fangio said this week. "You know, we're all gonna' get beat some, but we want to, we don't want to get beat by self-inflicted wounds."

Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith (24) grimaces during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, FL.

Miami has a potentially dominant defense. One thing Smith has going in his favor is that Fangio's defense does not leave cornerbacks on a 1-on-1 man coverage island as often as the Brian Flores-Josh Boyer defense.

"You're not really going to call it help, because you really don't think about having help during the play," Smith said. "But a lot of moving pieces to the defense. So there's a lot of windows that are cut off and stuff like that. So having that and then having a corner like me, just having an instinct to go in and go get it."

Smith has been impressive since his arrival with numerous pass break-ups.

He has first-round talent and just happened to slide into the second round, like Howard once did.

But no player has been a Dolphin as long as Howard, 30.

Smith is 22 years old.

"I feel like I'm getting better every day," Smith said. "I feel like a lot of the stuff that was not coming to me when I first got here, it's coming to me now. So I feel like I'm just kind of progressing all the way through."

Igbinoghene has made some minor improvements in his fourth pro season and seems a better fit for this system.

Apple has valuable experience, but some uneven pass coverage metrics. Miami hopes he's a scheme fit.

But in a best-case scenario, Miami could use Smith and Howard outside with second-year player Kohou in the slot.

If Miami doesn't feel Smith is healthy enough or ready for the role, Kohou could play outside in the opener. Consider the opening opponent features Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Smith wants to play as a "freshman." He says he plans to play.

"Really anxious, just kind of being out, just honestly seeing everybody else making plays," Smith said. "You just sit on this sideline like, I can make this play, I can definitely do that. So just kind of sitting out there. Just imagining myself making plays. It's great to be back."

