“It’s my clear wish”: Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez issues statement on his future after Man United’s bid for him is rejected

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has responded to the transfer speculation surrounding him amidst reported interest in his services from Manchester United.

United are believed to be in the market for a midfielder and Lopez was recently mentioned as a target for the Red Devils.

Lopez had an incredible breakthrough season with Barca in 2023/24. He made 31 La Liga appearances and in that period, managed eight goals. He played 42 matches across all competitions and registered 11 goals.

His exploits at the Camp Nou earned him a call-up to the Spain squad for Euro 2024. He didn’t play in the national team’s opening clash of the tournament against Croatia on Saturday but he will undoubtedly be keen to get some minutes under his belt vs. Italy on Thursday.

The report stated that United lodged a bid worth €30 million for the La Masia product but this was swiftly rejected by Barca.

It’s understood that only a mega offer would convince the Blaugrana to part ways with the 21-year-old, who they believe can greatly multiply his value in the coming years.

It was revealed that if United are indeed keen on luring Lopez to Old Trafford, then they will have to “stretch” themselves and submit an offer that Barcelona consider too good to refuse.

Barcelona’s financial problems have been well-documented and there are very few players in their ranks if any, who are untouchable.

Lopez has now had his say on the situation amidst United’s overtures for him. The player spoke to Mundo Deportivo (via The Mirror).

The player remarked, “I’d be happy to sign new deal at Barça.”

“This club is my dream since I was a kid. I hope to stay at Barcelona for many years.”

He added, “It’s my clear wish.”

Following Lopez’s admission, United may almost certainly have to look elsewhere in their efforts to bolster the middle of the park this summer.







