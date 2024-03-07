New, clear mantra emerges for USC football before 2024 spring practice

The message could not be clearer within the USC football program: Discipline over everything. That’s the new mantra for the Trojans, Lincoln Riley, and this new-look defensive coaching staff heading into spring practice and the first major set of preparations for USC’s journey into the Big Ten for the 2024 college football season.

USC football’s social media account is putting forth the “discipline over everything” message. Football operations staffers are joining in. There is a clear and concerted effort to establish the new USC standard: Discipline will be cultivated. Players will be taught properly and developed with great care and attention to detail.

This ain’t Alex Grinch’s shop anymore. This is a new era built on clear communication, patient work, no shortcuts, and constant learning and evolution. Simplicity will re-enter the building. The days of confusion and excessive, unnecessary complexity are over.

Discipline over everything will lead to fundamentals over everything, which will lead to clarity over everything, which will lead to every individual player doing his assignment to create the maximum result for the team on the field every Saturday. It’s a good restart for USC football, which certainly needed to begin again and go back to the basics.

