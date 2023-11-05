It’s clear the Lakers are missing Jarred Vanderbilt

The Los Angeles Lakers have won just three of their first six games to start the 2023-24 season, and each game so far has been like a broken record.

They have trailed at the end of the first quarter in each contest, and their inability to control their defensive backboards and limit their opponents’ second-chance opportunities has stuck out like a cowboy hat in Southern California.

One possible reason — somewhat at least — for the Lakers’ woes has been the fact that they have been short-handed. Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent, two of their most integral players off the bench, have been out lately with injuries, while Taurean Prince, their starting small forward, has missed their last two games.

But perhaps the man Los Angeles is missing most is Jarred Vanderbilt, who hasn’t played since its first preseason game due to left heel bursitis.

Said it many times, but I think Jarred Vanderbilt's value has been magnified in his absence. Whether the perimeter (which directly affects how much ends up on AD's plate), the rebounding (offensive glass, anyone?) or overall energy, his strengths would make a big difference. AK — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) November 5, 2023

The Lakers are desperately missing Jarred Vanderbilt's hustle on the rebounds. — Dom 🏀🏀 (@DominickNBA) November 5, 2023

Jarred Vanderbilt mitigates a lot of our issues with rebounding and defense. — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_23) November 5, 2023

The 6-foot-8 forward quickly emerged as a gem shortly after he arrived in February’s Russell Westbrook trade. His defensive prowess and ability to guard players at multiple positions gave the team a much-needed transfusion on that end of the floor, but his impact went beyond that.

Vanderbilt provided energy and intensity both defensively and on the boards to ignite the Purple and Gold last spring. While he isn’t the most prolific rebounder, he will fight for rebounds and loose balls. In 26 games with the Lakers last season, he averaged 10.0 rebounds per 36 minutes.

Head coach Darvin Ham on Vanderbilt's status and impact

Unfortunately for the Lakers, it looks like Vanderbilt isn’t close to returning to game action, according to head coach Darvin Ham, even though Ham has said that he’s improving and that his “discomfort is dissipating” (h/t Lakers Nation).

Darvin Ham says the returns of Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince are both “sooner rather than later.” Jarred Vanderbilt? “Later rather than sooner.” And he added that rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino is “still a few weeks out” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 4, 2023

Ham admitted that his team is missing Vanderbilt’s varied skill sets.

Via Lakers Nation:

“Obviously Vando, his ability to bring energy to that side of the ball, his ability to guard multiple positions, to rebound, to get steals, blocks definitely [is missed],” the Lakers coach said. “Those are big shoes to fill in terms of the team’s point of attack.”

On Monday, the Lakers will face the Miami Heat, who are struggling at 2-4 but play as hard as any team in the NBA. They will have to start playing with much more ferocity, otherwise they will likely fall under .500 again.

