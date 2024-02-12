'Clear evidence of unity'

As far as away days go, a six-hour round trip for those based in Sheffield, rewarded with a first Premier League win on the road this season and arguably their best overall performance of the campaign so far, will give Blades fans a spring in their step this Monday morning.

Chris Wilder clearly had his side well-drilled to deal with the inevitable multiple Luton set pieces they faced, and they were a harsh penalty decision away from a third league clean sheet.

Ahead of the game, Opta’s statisticians predicted a 99% chance of Sheffield United being relegated. This one result won’t change that but the scenes after the full-time whistle did provide clear evidence, despite their precarious position in the table, of the unity between supporters, players and coaching staff to keep giving it their all.

The entire squad were clapped off the pitch to the soundtrack of "Chrissy Wilder, he’s one of our own".